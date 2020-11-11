BS-VI Hero Xtreme 200S Launched in India at Rs 1.15 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 200S in the BS-VI avatar at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. In its new BS-VI avatar, the motorcycle comes with an oil-cooler and in a new Pearl Fadeless White color.

The Xtreme 200S is powered by a 200cc BS-VI Programmed Fuel Injection engine with XSens Technology. It delivers 17.8 bhp at 8500 RPM and an impressive torque of 16.4 Nm at 6500 RPM. The motorcycle now comes with an oil cooler that further improves the riding experience with improved engine heat exchange ensuring no overheating, higher durability and longer engine life.

The motorcycle now offers Twin LED headlamp and LED taillight, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, Auto-Sail technology, chiselled rear cowl design, anti-slip seats and a full Digital LCD cluster with gear indicator, trip meter and a service reminder.

The Xtreme 200S comes with a 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension along with 276 mm Front Disc with single-channel ABS and 220 mm Rear Disc.

Hero MotoCorp is also providing a complimentary Road Side Assistance (RSA), valid for one-year. The RSA provides 24x7 assistance to customers across India with benefits such as On-call Support, Repair on spot, Tow to the nearest Hero workshop, Fuel Delivery in case of fuel run-out, Flat tyre Support, Battery Jump Start, Accidental Assistance (on demand), Key Retrieval Support.