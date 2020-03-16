BS-VI Honda Activa 125, Activa 6G and Dio Recalled Due to Poor Rear Cushion Quality

Honda has issued a crucial recall for the Activa 6G, Activa 125 and the new Dio stating that it has confirmed a defect in the quality of rear cushion which might lead to oil leakage as well as breakage of the complete component.

Models that were manufactured between February 14 and February 15 is affected by the problem. Customers who are affected by the recall will soon be contacted regarding the same by the dealerships. The necessary repairs and replacements will be done free of cost at the service centre itself.

This is the second recall that has been issued by Honda for the Activa 125 after the scooter was recalled a few weeks back due to a faulty engine cooling cover. The Activa 6G was launched on January 15 and the Dio was launched just a month back on 11th February. BS6 Activa 125 was launched last year itself.

The Activa 125 was Honda’s first BS-VI offering in the country that came with new features including the silent start technology and fuel injections. Similarly, the Activa 6G and the Dio gets new features too. Both the models are now powered by a 110-cc engine with fuel injection as standard. It now produces 7.79 BHP and 8.79 Nm of peak torque which are marginally lower than its BS-IV predecessors.