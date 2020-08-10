BS-VI Honda Jazz Pre-Bookings Commence at Rs 21,000 in India

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has opened pre-launch bookings of its upcoming New Jazz at Rs 21,000 at all authorized HCIL dealerships across the country. The car can also be booked online through ‘Honda from Home’ platform on HCIL website with a nominal amount of Rs 5,000.

The new Jazz will be powered by BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre i-VTEC Petrol engine available in both Manual and CVT transmission. It will feature new elements including a high gloss black grille with chrome accents, LED package of new LED Headlamp with DRL, new LED fog lamps, signature rear LED wing light and newly-designed front and rear bumpers. Also on offer would be the ‘One-Touch Electric Sunroof’ and cruise control, smart entry and push-button start/stop system in both manual and CVT. It is the only car in its segment which is equipped with steering-wheel-mounted unique dual-mode “Paddle Shift” option for CVT variants which accounted for almost 70% of total Jazz sales in the market last year.

Speaking about the new Jazz, Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “We are excited to open the bookings for the new Jazz which is slated for launch later this month. The new Jazz with its stylish sporty new look, outstanding interior package and segment-unique One Touch Electric Sunroof will appeal to the customers who are looking for the absolute best in the segment”

He further added, “Over the years, we observed Jazz customers demonstrating a strong preference towards petrol powertrains. Responding to this trend, we have decided to offer the New Jazz exclusively in petrol engine in both Manual and CVT variants. With this latest offering and a full festive season ahead of us, we see fresh excitement in the premium hatchback segment.”