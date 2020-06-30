BS-VI Honda Livo Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 69,422

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has launched the all-new BS-VI Livo at Rs. 69,422 (ex-showroom, Rajasthan) for the drum variant. At the heart of Livo BS-VI is a 110cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP).







The motorcycle gets Honda's ACG starter that starts engine jolt free via the same AC generator used to generate current and charge the battery while riding. This eliminates the need for a conventional starter motor, thus, there is no gear meshing noises.

Honda claims that two mechanical features lead to engine start with less effort - the first being efficient utilization of decompression with slightly opened exhaust valves (at the beginning of compression stroke) and Swing Back NEW feature which rotates the engine in a slightly opposite direction, which allows the piston to take a ‘running start’, making it easier to start the engine with a small amount of power.

Also Watch:

The motorcycle also gets Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI)Additionally, Honda has also fitted with rear HET Tyre (Low Rolling Resistance tyre). The motorcycle gets a new DC headlamp, integrated engine start/stop switch, integrated headlamp beam & passing switch, service due indicator, and 5-step adjustable rear suspension can be adjusted as per road conditions.

Honda will be offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Livo BS-VI.

The all-new Livo BSVI dispatches will commence starting this week. There will be available in two variants - Drum & Disc in four stunning colours - Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic and Black.