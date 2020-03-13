English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
BS-VI Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Diesel Launched in India, Costs Same as BS-IV Model

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. (Image courtesy: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

At its heart, the Grand i10 Nios diesel carries forward the existing U2 1.2-litre CRDI diesel engine with notable tweaks to comply with the upcoming norms.

Hyundai has silently launched the diesel variants of the Grand i10 Nios with a BS-VI engine with the same price tag as its BS-VI predecessor. Prices for the car start at Rs 6.75 lakh for the Magna variant, while the top-rung Asta variant with AMT comes at Rs 8.05 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) in India.

At its heart, the Grand i10 Nios diesel carries forward the existing U2 1.2-litre CRDI diesel engine with notable tweaks to comply with the upcoming norms. Power figures remain the same with 75PS and 190Nm of torque. This engine is offered with 5-speed manual and AMT options. Hyundai has not yet revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the car, but we expect it to be similar to the BS4 model, which has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.20 kmpl.

Ahead of this, the company launched the sporty turbo variant of the car last month. Prices for the car with the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine began at Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. At its launch, the Grand i10 Nios was introduced with a 1.0-litre and 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre diesel engine. We had a go on the car and came out impressed by the way every element in the car came together to make up for an ideal hatchback that was worth the buck.

