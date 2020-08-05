BS-VI Jawa and Jawa Forty Two Deliveries Commence in India; Here are All the Changes

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. has begun the delivery of BS-VI models of Jawa and Jawa Forty Two through its dealership network across the country. Both models are now available for display, test rides and booking at the following Jawa dealership.

Both Jawa and Jawa forty-two continue to sport the 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine. This engine is the world’s first single-cylinder engine that uses the cross port configuration and develops similar power and torque to the BS4 configuration to offer the same superior riding experience to the customer. This tech also helps the motorcycles retain their characteristic twin exhaust identity and meet the stricter BS-VI emission standards while retaining similar power and torque numbers.

With the world’s first Cross Port configuration on a single-cylinder engine, the Jawa’s newly positioned lambda sensor monitors internal and external variables even more efficiently to help give consistent performance and cleaner emissions regardless of any road condition. The throttle response has been made crisper to respond to even the slightest inputs with precision through improved fuelling.

Also Watch:

In the cosmetic department, the chrome plating now comes with the backing of rigorous testing rated at two and a half times the industry standard. Both Jawa models continue to sport best in class braking systems equipped with (single & dual channel) ABS by Continental, offering shortest braking distance and best control among its competitors.

In addition, there have been a host of changes under the skin right from the tone of the horn to a slicker gearshift.