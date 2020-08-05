BS-VI KTM 250 Duke Launched in India at Rs 2.09 Lakh

KTM has launched the 250 Duke in India at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now upgraded with full LED headlamp unit with DRL’s, dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode, all-new colours – Dark Galvano & Silver Metallic, and one-touch start functionality.

The quarter-litre KTM comes with high-end components like open-cartridge upside-down WP forks, slipper clutch, and pre-load adjustable mono shocks.

The BS-VI KTM 250 Duke is upgraded with “Supermoto” mode in its dual-channel ABS setup. With the advanced “Supermoto mode” which can be activated at the push of a button. When engaged, the Supermoto system only controls ABS on the front brake. Rear brake pressure is entirely up to the rider's right foot.

The addition of the aggressively styled split LED headlamp with attractive DRL’s on the KTM 250 Duke is a big highlight in this bike’s design and a clear referral to its big brother, the KTM 1290 Superduke R. Practical as well as looking ultra-mean, it produces outstanding visibility for riding in low light or dark conditions.