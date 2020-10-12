BS-VI Mahindra Alfa Passenger and Load Variant Launched in India With Uprated Performance

Mahindra has launched the BS-VI variant of Alfa, its flagship 3-wheeler brand. The Alfa has gone over a significant makeover in its BS-VI avatar and offers 37 percent higher displacement, 16 percent higher power at 9.4 hp power and 23.5 Nm torque and 12 percent higher torque over its BS-IV version.

It gets an acclaimed mileage of 28.9 kmpl in passenger and 29.4 kmpl in load variant. This helps the customer earn more by completing trips faster.

According to Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. “We are happy to launch our flagship 3-wheeler Alfa in BS-VI variant with best in class fuel efficiency, higher power, torque & driveability, which provide better operating economics and comfort to the end users.”

Mr. Nakra further added, “There has been some delay in launching our BS6 range of 3 wheelers, given the supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19. With all of that behind us and the onset of festive season, we see good demand in both load and passenger segments and we are gearing up our production accordingly to meet this demand. With these launches we are confident to regain our spot amongst the top 3 players in the 3-wheeler segment.”

Also Watch:

With its completely new powertrain and water-cooled engine the Alfa has undergone significant testing both on and off field, clocking over 4 lakh kms.

Mahindra also aims to enrich the lives of its 3-wheeler customers through Uday Program which offers benefits such as accidental death insurance cover of Rs. 10 lacs, child education scholarship & referral benefits on service etc.