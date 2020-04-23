AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

BS-VI Mahindra KUV100 NXT Launched at Rs 5.5 Lakh in India

Mahindra XUV100 NXT. (Image source: Mahindra)

Mahindra XUV100 NXT. (Image source: Mahindra)

With this update, some changes to the trim have been made. Now, KUV100 is available only in K2+, K4+, K6+ and K8 trims, K2 base and K8 dual-tone trims have been removed from the lineup.

Share this:

Mahindra has launched the KUV100 NXT BS6 at Rs 5,50,335 in India. The brand has discontinued 1.2-litre diesel engine option, and now only has 1.2-litre mFalcon series BS6 compliant petrol engine for the KUV 100. The car which comes with 5-speed manual gearbox generates a maximum of 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. This is almost same as the outgoing version.

With this update, some changes to the trim have been made. Now, KUV100 is available only in K2+, K4+, K6+ and K8 trims, K2 base and K8 dual-tone trims have been removed from the lineup. It continues to offer the 5 seat and 6-seat configurations.

There has been an increase in price in the latest upgrade due to the updated engined. There is a difference of Rs 22,000 between BS4 and BS6 for K2+, K4+ and K6+. While the difference in K8 trim is around Rs 28,000.

As far as features are concerned, the KUV100 NXT is fairly equipped. It comes with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, steering mounted controls, height-adjustable driver side seat, keyless entry, reverse parking camera, cooled glove box, dual tone alloy wheels apart from other things.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,689

    +830*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,700

    +1,229*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,325

    +365*  

  • Total DEATHS

    686

    +34*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres