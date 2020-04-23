BS-VI Mahindra KUV100 NXT Launched at Rs 5.5 Lakh in India

Mahindra has launched the KUV100 NXT BS6 at Rs 5,50,335 in India. The brand has discontinued 1.2-litre diesel engine option, and now only has 1.2-litre mFalcon series BS6 compliant petrol engine for the KUV 100. The car which comes with 5-speed manual gearbox generates a maximum of 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. This is almost same as the outgoing version.

With this update, some changes to the trim have been made. Now, KUV100 is available only in K2+, K4+, K6+ and K8 trims, K2 base and K8 dual-tone trims have been removed from the lineup. It continues to offer the 5 seat and 6-seat configurations.

There has been an increase in price in the latest upgrade due to the updated engined. There is a difference of Rs 22,000 between BS4 and BS6 for K2+, K4+ and K6+. While the difference in K8 trim is around Rs 28,000.

As far as features are concerned, the KUV100 NXT is fairly equipped. It comes with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, steering mounted controls, height-adjustable driver side seat, keyless entry, reverse parking camera, cooled glove box, dual tone alloy wheels apart from other things.

