BS-VI Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launched in India at Rs 11.25 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has launched the Marazzo with BS-VI technology. The car will now be available with a BSVI-compliant powertrain at a starting price of Rs. 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Marazzo will now be available in three variants, namely M2, M4+ and M6+. As the brand’s new top-variant, the M6+ now comes with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a rear parking camera with steering-adaptive guidelines, automatic temperature control and automatic driver-side windows. This is in addition to other top-end features one would expect in the M6+ including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Mahindra’s Industry 1st Surround Cool Technology. All of this at Rs. 13.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new mid-variant M4+ will now sport 16-inch alloy wheels along with other attractive features that together offer superior value to customers at a price of Rs. 12.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are delighted to introduce the BSVI-compliant, cleaner-technology Marazzo. Engineered for excellence, the Marazzo offers spacious comfort, safety, a smooth car-like ride, effortless handling and a low operating cost. Further, with the enhanced value of the new M4+ and M6+ variants, we are confident that the Marazzo will be the preferred choice in its segment”.

Also Watch:

With a 4-star rating in adult safety from Global NCAP, the Marazzo is India’s safest MPV. The car also has the longest rear suspension travel of 245 mm. The Marazzo BS-VI is offered with a standard warranty of 5 Years /1,00,000 km & the lowest service cost of 58 paise/ km for scheduled maintenance.