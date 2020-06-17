BS-VI Mahindra Supro Ambulance Launched in India at Rs 6.94 Lakh; Made for Maharashtra Government

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., has launched of the BS6 Supro Ambulance, based on the company’s popular Supro van platform. The ambulance is available in two variants: LX and ZX at a price of Rs.6.94 Lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The first batch of this ambulance has been manufactured exclusively for the Maharashtra Government to meet their requirements for Ambulances to battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. “As a caring and responsible corporate citizen, Mahindra wants to enable people to rise by driving positive change in their lives. The launch of Supro Ambulance to support medical caretakers to move people safely and in time is a clear testimony of this philosophy. This is one more step by Mahindra to fight the pandemic, in addition to the manufacturing of face shields, ventilators and sanitizers.”

Also Watch:

The Supro Ambulance is factory fitted with all the essential equipment including a foldable stretcher cum trolley, medical kit box, provision for an oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher along with internal lighting, flame-resistant interiors, and an announcement system. On the exterior, the ambulance is equipped with AIS 125 certified retro-reflective decals, 75% frosted windows, and a beacon light with a siren.

The variants have been developed to assist medical and health services, especially during the ongoing global pandemic. It is driven by Mahindra’s powerful DI engine, which delivers 47 HP and 100 Nm of torque. The compact dimensions of the ambulance enable easy manoeuvrability on Indian roads, resulting in faster movement of patients requiring critical care, and saving more lives.

Additionally, the Supro Ambulance comes with an exceptional warranty of 2 years/ 60,000 km. The members of the UDAY program receive lifetime insurance of Rs.10 lakh along with other benefits. Simultaneously, the widespread Mahindra dealer network and technicians facilitate easy repairs and maintenance.