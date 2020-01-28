Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BS-VI Maruti Suzuki Alto S-CNG Variant Launched in India at Rs 4.32 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto was the first vehicle to become BS6 compliant, and the Company has already sold over 100,000 BS6 compliant Alto in the country.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2020, 9:15 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Alto BS6 S-CNG. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the S-CNG variant of the Alto. The company claims that the CNG powered Alto BS6 will offer a mileage of 31.59 km/kg. On the introduction of Alto BS6 S-CNG, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we continuously strive to offer products that are technologically advanced and environment-friendly. With the introduction of Alto BS6 S-CNG, we reinforce our efforts towards sustainable green mobility. The Alto BS6 S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage. Maruti Suzuki’s large portfolio of green vehicles is a testimony of its commitment towards the environment. We are encouraged with the wide acceptance of S-CNG technology by our customers.”

The launch of Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system. Maruti Suzuki Alto was the first vehicle to become BS6 compliant, and the Company has already sold over 100,000 BS6 compliant Alto in the country. With timely upgrades, the brand Alto has stayed relevant and continues to be the best-selling car in the country for 15 consecutive years. Additionally, 38-lakh strong Alto family is a testament to people appreciating the timely upgrades and newness in the brand. Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the new Alto VXi+ with the Smart play Studio which is tailor-made to offer a unique technology-driven experience to the customers.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
