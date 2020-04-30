AUTO

1-MIN READ

BS-VI Nissan Kicks to be Powered by New 156-hp 1.3-Litre Turbo-Petrol Engine

Nissan Kicks. (Photo: News18.com)

Nissan Kicks. (Photo: News18.com)

The HR13 DDT engine also uses the cylinder coating technology, which is borrowed from the Nissan GT-R’s engine.

The all-new Nissan KICKS 2020 to be launched soon in India, will feature the most powerful engine in its class - the Nissan Turbo – and Nissan’s widely-acclaimed X-tronic CVT.

“The all-new Nissan KICKS 2020 is built with Japanese engineering and technology and has high build quality with purposeful and intelligent technology with class-leading premium-ness. The New Nissan KICKS is powered by best-in-class turbo engine and best-in-class X-tronic CVT offering higher fuel economy and acceleration,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

The HR13 DDT 1.3L four-cylinder, turbocharged, petrol engine can deliver 156 PS power and 254 NM torque. The HR13 DDT engine also uses the cylinder coating technology, which is borrowed from the Nissan GT-R’s engine.

Paired with the new Nissan X-tronic CVT, the Nissan KICKS CVT also has the best-performing automatic transmission in its class. Nissan claims that the next-gen X-tronic CVT offers 40% less friction contributing to higher fuel economy and acceleration response.

The model will be a complete vehicle package with an exceptional combination of Intelligent Technology and class-leading premium-ness.

Also Watch:

