BS-VI Renault Duster SUV Launched with Petrol Engine at Rs 8.49 Lakh in India

Renault has launched the Duster SUV with BS-VI compliant engine in India at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). At the moment, the Duster only comes with a petrol engine with no word on diesel powertrain from the company.

The car is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 106 PS and 142 Nm of torque. The car is only available only with manual transmission. A majority of the cosmetic elements on the new Duster remains the same as the facelifted version. This means that the car continues with the projector headlamps, DRLs, new alloys, updated music system and all those features.



The car is now available across three variants including the base RXE, mid-spec RXS and the top-spec RXZ trim. The colour palette also continues with colours like Caspian blue, pearl white, moonlight silver, mahogany brown, slate grey, cayenne orange and outback bronze.

Earlier this year, the company had rolled out the BS-VI compliant Triber and Kwid. While there is no word on the automatic transmission and diesel powertrain, we expect the company to introduce the same in the near future.