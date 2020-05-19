BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan, Bullet 350, Classic 350 Prices Hiked By Upto Rs 2,755

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the new Bullet 350 and Classic 350 by Rs 2,754 and the Himalayan by Rs 2,755. This brings the price of the Classic and Bullet to 1.60 lakh and 1.24 lakh respectively and Rs 1.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

In order to attract more customers, Indian automaker Royal Enfield has announced that it will be offering accessories worth Rs 10,000 to those buying new Royal Enfield motorcycles. The customers will be given an option to choose between free apparel, extended warranty and motorcycle accessories and will be given a complimentary helmet. On top of this, the customers will also be given a 20 per cent discount on all official apparel and accessories.

The company is also extending this offer to customers who made bookings before and during the lockdown and are yet to get their motorcycles delivered. Royal Enfield will have this offer available for customers till the end of May 2020.

However, it should be noted that this offer will be applicable through online bookings and through the select dealerships which are resuming operations.