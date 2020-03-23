BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Launched, Prices Start at Rs 2.64 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the new BS-VI version of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 with a price hike of around Rs 9,000 in India. In its new avatar, prices for the new Interceptor 650 starts at Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), while the Continental GT 650 starts at Rs 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The new variant comes with almost no changes on the outside. Since the two motorcycles were already fuel-injected the new price hike is substantial over the outgoing one. The motorcycles continue to not have an additional catalytic converter on the header of the pipe exhaust system.



This is the second price hike since its launch with the first one being back in September 2019. Mechanically, the motorcycles remain the same with the same 648-cc engine that is capable of producing 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque through a 6-speed gearbox. The duo is said to have a mileage of 25.5 kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC).

Both the motorcycles will have ByBre (by Brembo) twin-piston callipers on disc brakes on both the wheels, dual-channel ABS, a 130 section rear tyre, 36 spoke aluminium alloy rims, slipper clutch, a kerb weight of 202 kg, ground clearance of 174 mm, and a steel tubular frame. The claimed top speed for both the motorcycle is over 160kph. The Interceptor 650 gets a 13.7-litre fuel tank while the Continental GT gets a 12.5-litre capacity.