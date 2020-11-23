BS-VI Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS Launched in India at Rs 8.84 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), has launched the BS-VI variant of the V-Strom 650XT ABS in India at Rs 8.84 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Showcased in 2020 AutoExpo, the V-Strom 650 XT ABS becomes the first BS-VI compliant big bike from SMIPL’s portfolio.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “V-Strom has made its own following in India. The ultimate adventure tourer has proved its mettle in the highway touring capabilities while exploring different terrains. It is truly a masterpiece with the ultimate balance provided by the natural riding position, comfortable seat and the flexible engine character. This is our first BS6 compliant big bike and we are confident that this cleaner and greener motorcycle will continue to win people’s hearts with its performance and maneuverability as it hit the Indian roads”.

Also Watch:

Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS is equipped with a four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC with 645-cc V-twin engine. The motorcycle has adopted the Suzuki Easy Start System and the tourer comes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). The lightweight frame provides steady handling and maneuverability. V-Strom 650XT’s three-mode traction control system (2 Mode + OFF Mode), ensures superior control over the engine and is effective in difficult road conditions, preventing rear wheel spin further boosting rider confidence.