BS-VI TVS Ntorq 125 Scooter Launched in Nepal in RT-Fi, ET-Fi Versions

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of BS-VI TVS NTORQ 125 with Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) in Nepal. The company has developed two versions of BS-VI Fi platforms, namely, RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection). The RT-Fi technology is specially designed to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all driving conditions.

the scooter is available in 5 variants and 12 colours with top-variant price starting from Rs. 90,013. The TVS Ntorq 125 is powered by 124.8cc BS-VI engine that outputs 9.25 bhp and a torque of 10.5 Nm. With both front and rear drum brakes, TVS Ntorq 125 comes up with combined braking system of both wheels. This Ntorq 125 scooter weighs 118 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 5.8-litres.

The TVS Ntorq 125 is the firm’s first upmarket offering in the scooter segment and comes with a feature list that outdoes its competition to a huge extent while offering a peppy motor and sporty handling dynamics.

The Ntorq 125 gets a data-loaded digital console that shows the clock, average speed, top speed recorder, lap timer, and service and helmet reminders, besides the basic info. But what helps it truly stand out is the Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone pairing. Other features which enhance convenience include a charging socket in the boot, a boot lamp, and an engine kill switch.

In terms of braking hardware, the scooter is available in two variants - drum and disc. The former features a 130mm drum brake at the front while the latter sports a 220mm disc brake. Both systems are equipped with SBS (Synchronised Braking System).

For those who want more from their Ntorq, TVS also has a Race Edition and a SuperSquad iteration of the scooter. The former gets racier decals with additional features such as an LED headlamp and hazard lamp. As for the Super Squad, it has been introduced in three paint schemes, each adorned with graphics inspired by three different characters of Marvel’s Avengers.

That’s not all, TVS also retails the Ntorq 125 in Race XP edition that offers more than just a bold three-tone colour option. At 10bhp and 10.5Nnm, it delivers marginally higher power and torque output than other variants. What’s truly interesting is that it gets two riding modes – Street and Race along with voice-assisted features in its SmartXonnect system.

