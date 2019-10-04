BS-VI Will Be A Milestone for India - Olivier Sappin, VP, Transportation and Mobility, Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes recently announced a partnership with Mahindra Electric Mobility do deploy Dassault Systèmes’ SIMULIA family of applications that will help Mahindra perform complete thermal, structural, electromagnetic interference, electromagnetic compatibility (EMI-EMC) of critical parts like battery enclosures, battery management systems using the Dassault Systèmes SIMULIA applications powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for realistic simulation, before any physical prototyping. We got a chance to interact with Olivier Sappin, Vice President, Transportation and Mobility, Dassault Systèmes to discuss the partnership, on the future of mobility and a variety of other topics pertaining to India's future.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility said, “Electric vehicles are now mainstream, from two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, commercial vehicles the electric mobility revolution has received a significant push and the industry is poised for big growth. Technology will play a crucial role in developing EV ecosystem including in design, simulation, manufacturing and developing the overall vehicle cycle. We at Mahindra Electric have deployed the right digital and simulation tools to drive this collaborative electric journey coherently in the company.”

Samson Khaou, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes said, “We are aligned with the country’s mission for a sustainable and green mobility landscape. EVs are certainly a way forward and we are geared up to address the EV requirements with our portfolio of Industry Solution Experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to address each of the segments- OEMs, suppliers and start-ups in the automotive industry.”

