BS-VI Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 Launched in India, Prices Starting at Rs 1.52 Lakh

Yamaha has launched the BS-VI version of the FZ 25 and FZS 25 in India at Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The BS-VI versions of the new FZ-25 and FZS-25 are equipped with a 249-cc air-cooled, SOHC, 4 Stroke, single-cylinder engine that outputs 20.8 bhp and 20.1 Nm of torque. The motorcycle is based on a lightweight frame weighing 153 kgs and comes with dual-channel ABS. New features on the motorcycle come in the form of a multi-function negative LCD instrument cluster, LED DRLs, class D bi-functional LED headlight, under cowling and side stand with engine cut-off switch.

Additionally, the motorcycle will also have a long visor, brush guards on the handle grips for protection and golden alloy wheels to add street presence to the motorcycle. The new FZS-25 will also have new colour themes – Patina Green, White-Vermillion and Dark Matt Blue.

The quarter-litre segment in India has lately seen a lot of action as manufacturers scramble for a piece of the pie. New entrants like Husqvarna recently debuted with the Vitpilen and Svartpilen 250. In the domestic market, the motorcycle goes up against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250, KTM Duke 250, Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250.