BSA Motorcycles Announces Official Comeback, Set to Return on December 4

Indian automaker and the world's largest tractor manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra, is picking up remnants of the past to pave the way for the future. In this direction, the auto giant acquired the rights to the 1972-defunct British brand, BSA Motorcycles, in 2016. However, the production line seemed jammed since then, as the company did not reveal its further plans until now.

Recently, BSA Motorcycles hushed their comeback on social media through a teaser video. Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra & Mahindra, will breathe life into the motorcycle and intend to start assembly by mid-2022. Shared by BSA, the video shows the many logos of the company over the years.

The video acts as a metaphor for the journey that the brand has covered overtime before resting in 1972. Now the company is gearing up to launch in the Indian markets and overseas soon. The caption of the video says, “Return of a Legend. We have evolved, but our DNA remains unaltered.” The caption is adorned with the hashtag ‘#BSAisBack.’

https://twitter.com/bsamotorcycles_/status/1463521435108978689?s=20

The video, although reveals the bare minimum about the next mile the company plans to ride, the caption does guarantee that the bikes will maintain the retro touch and the legacy that BSA holds.

The company, a few hours later, shared another tweet of an old advertisement of the BSA Shooting Star 1967. The caption reads, “Punch our tickets. The bold world of BSA is back.”

https://twitter.com/bsamotorcycles_/status/1463920428108460035

Also Watch:

Although the official statement that Mahindra & Mahindra are on track to launch BSA motorcycles soon has recently arrived, the first BSA bike has already been ridden on the Indian tarmac.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.