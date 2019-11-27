Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BSES and Ola Electric Mobility to Set Up Battery Swapping Stations in Delhi

BSES will identify strategic locations for battery swapping and charging stations while Ola Electric will manage and operate them via cloud-based software.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
BSES and Ola Electric Mobility to Set Up Battery Swapping Stations in Delhi
Image for Representation (Source: http://ajayahlawat.com/truth-about-electric-vehicles-india-electric-mobility-facts/)

BSES power discoms, , will set up battery swapping stations in the city for two and three-wheelers in collaboration with Ola Electric Mobility, officials said. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed recently between the BSES discoms and Ola Electric Mobility for setting up battery swapping stations at identified locations in south, west, central and east Delhi areas, a BSES spokesperson said. Co-founder of Ola Electric Mobility, Ankit Jain said the agreement will augment company's efforts for laying a strong foundation to enable smooth functioning of Electric Vehicles (EVs) across the country by creating a widespread network of charging solutions that vehicle owners and operators can rely on.

"As part of the agreement, Ola Electric will manage and operate these stations through a cloud-based software system. On its part, BSES will facilitate in identification of strategic locations for battery swapping (and charging) stations, depending on the optimum usage and potential of electric vehicles in the area," he said. The agreement, valid for a period of three years, will hasten the adoption of electric vehicles in the city. The owners of electric vehicles (two and three-wheelers and e-rickshaws) will be able to avail the services at these stations, he said.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
