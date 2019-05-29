Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Buddha Air Begins Flight Operations Between Kathmandu and Kolkata

The airline's maiden flight arrived at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport in Kolkata with 56 passengers and a total 64 passengers went to Kathmandu in the return flight.

PTI

Updated:May 29, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
Buddha Air Begins Flight Operations Between Kathmandu and Kolkata
Buddha Air (Image: Twitter/Buddha Air)
Loading...
Nepal-based Buddha Air started flight operations between Kathmandu and Kolkata on Monday, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said. The airline's maiden flight arrived at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport in Kolkata with 56 passengers and a total 64 passengers went to Kathmandu in the return flight, An AAI statement said. Buddha Air will operate three flights a week between Kathmandu and Kolkata with ATR-72 aircraft, it added.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Loading...
