Budget 2019: Automobile Industry Welcomes Electric Vehicle Push from FM Piyush Goyal

“India will lead the energy revolution in the world with the electric vehicles” said Finance Minister Piyush Goyal while presenting the Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha today in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Piyush Goyal said there are 10 dimensions to be focused till 2030 and the third dimension is clean energy and electric vehicles.Goyal said – “This India will drive on electric vehicles. We would not have to import oil and will produce electricity on our own domestically”. He also said India is fast becoming the automobile manufacturing hub of the world. However, no tax structures of rebate slabs were discussed during the budget.Welcoming the push on EV, Mr Sohinder Gill, Director General- Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) said - “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s and Finance Minister Shri Piyush Goyal’s mission of bringing an Electric Vehicle revolution to India by 2030 is a truly path-breaking and will surely provide much-needed impetus to the industry. The government’s focus on the use of clean energy in the transportation sector would certainly help our country tackle the issue of climate change. EV industry welcomes our Hon'ble Finance Minister’s commitment towards making the country pollution free, in his budget speech 2019-2020. We hope the government would soon announce a concrete plan of action with its time-bound implementation in order to fulfil its stated vision. SMEV strongly feels that an initial high dose of incentives and actions must be taken in the next 1 or 2 years to relaunch the electric mobility mission that has sort of lost steam in the recent years due to flip flop of policies.”A day ahead of the budget 2019, the government lowered customs duty on import of parts and components of such vehicles to 10 to 15 per cent to promote domestic assembling of electric vehicles.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.