English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store

Budget Highlights

  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Budget 2019: India to Lead Energy Revolution with Electric Vehicles - Finance Minister Piyush Goyal

This India will drive on electric vehicles. We would not have to import oil and will produce electricity on our own domestically - Goyal.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Budget 2019: India to Lead Energy Revolution with Electric Vehicles - Finance Minister Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal
“India will lead the energy revolution in the world with the electric vehicles” said Finance Minister Piyush Goyal while presenting the Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha today in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Piyush Goyal said there are 10 dimensions to be focused till 2030 and the third dimension is clean energy and electric vehicles.

Goyal said – “This India will drive on electric vehicles. We would not have to import oil and will produce electricity on our own domestically”. He also said India is fast becoming the automobile manufacturing hub of the world. However, no tax structures of rebate slabs were discussed during the budget.
A day ahead of the budget 2019, the government lowered customs duty on import of parts and components of such vehicles to 10 to 15 per cent to promote domestic assembling of electric vehicles.

Until now, vehicle parts and components imported for assembly in India attracted import duty of 15 to 30 per cent. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has carved out a separate category for parts and components of electric vehicle for which customs duty has been lowered to 10-15 per cent.

Further, the CBIC has removed customs duty exemption to battery packs for electric vehicles and also doubled the duty on battery packs for mobile phones. Henceforth, import of battery packs for electric vehicles will attract 5 per cent tax. Customs duty on battery packs for mobile phone has been doubled to 20 per cent.

The new rates of duties will come into effect from January 30, the CBIC said. EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said, "These customs duty rate rationalisations while may increase the cost of import of these goods, but should definitely boost the 'Make in India' initiative of the government."

With Inputs from PTI

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram