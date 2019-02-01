English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Budget 2019: India to Lead Energy Revolution with Electric Vehicles - Finance Minister Piyush Goyal
This India will drive on electric vehicles. We would not have to import oil and will produce electricity on our own domestically - Goyal.
Piyush Goyal
“India will lead the energy revolution in the world with the electric vehicles” said Finance Minister Piyush Goyal while presenting the Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha today in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Piyush Goyal said there are 10 dimensions to be focused till 2030 and the third dimension is clean energy and electric vehicles.
Goyal said – “This India will drive on electric vehicles. We would not have to import oil and will produce electricity on our own domestically”. He also said India is fast becoming the automobile manufacturing hub of the world. However, no tax structures of rebate slabs were discussed during the budget.
A day ahead of the budget 2019, the government lowered customs duty on import of parts and components of such vehicles to 10 to 15 per cent to promote domestic assembling of electric vehicles.
Until now, vehicle parts and components imported for assembly in India attracted import duty of 15 to 30 per cent. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has carved out a separate category for parts and components of electric vehicle for which customs duty has been lowered to 10-15 per cent.
Further, the CBIC has removed customs duty exemption to battery packs for electric vehicles and also doubled the duty on battery packs for mobile phones. Henceforth, import of battery packs for electric vehicles will attract 5 per cent tax. Customs duty on battery packs for mobile phone has been doubled to 20 per cent.
The new rates of duties will come into effect from January 30, the CBIC said. EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said, "These customs duty rate rationalisations while may increase the cost of import of these goods, but should definitely boost the 'Make in India' initiative of the government."
With Inputs from PTI
Edited by: Arjit Garg
