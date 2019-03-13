English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bugatti Baby II Electric Car for Kids Unveiled, Priced at Rs 25.95 Lakh
Bugatti has announced the smallest member of the company lineup: The Bugatti Baby II, and it costs Rs 25.95 lakh.
Bugatti announces the Baby II. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
To celebrate the company's 110th birthday, Bugatti revived the Bugatti ‘Baby,' a miniature replica of the Type 35 racecar that originally launched in 1927. Though the Bugatti Baby II is the smallest model in Bugatti's current profile, it's suitable for both adults and children despite the original being designed exclusively for youngsters.
In terms of powertrain, the Baby II is a BEV like the first generation; however, this iteration features removable lithium-ion battery packs, a limited slip differential, regenerative braking, and two power modes. The 1kW child mode has a top speed of 20km/h while the 4kW adult mode as a top speed of 45km/h that can be further increased by 10km/h with an optional upgrade.
Furthermore, kids (and some adults) will be riding the Bugatti Baby II in luxurious comfort on a leather seat surrounded by the company's signature aluminium dashboard and steering wheel as well as custom brand instruments. The blue exterior (which is optional) has been completed with eight-spoke aluminium alloy wheels that are replicas of the set found on the full-size Type 35.
Like the original Bugatti Baby, only 500 of the Baby II models will be made. Production will begin in the fall of this year, and reservations for the tiny EV opened yesterday. For Rs 25.95 Lakh, you could add the Baby II to your collection.
You don’t need a driving license to drive this Bugatti. Presenting the revival of the Baby Bugatti II. Originally designed by Ettore for his son Roland, revived and distributed through https://t.co/2WEZBSWa7V#Bugatti #gimsswiss #BugattiBabyII #BugattiLifestyle #type35baby pic.twitter.com/Vfh68ogQxS— Bugatti (@Bugatti) March 11, 2019
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
