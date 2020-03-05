Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Supercar Lauched at Rs 24 Crore, Limited to Only 60 Units

Bugatti's newly revealed Chiron Pure Sport is an iteration of the mid-engine supercar reduced to its foundational components; without the weight of unnecessary bells and whistles, this Chiron is left more agile than any previous rendition and just "yearn[ing] for corners and challenging country roads."

Earlier this week, Bugatti unveiled the newest version of the Chiron supercar: the Chiron Pur Sport. While at first glance this model hasn't appeared to have changed much compared with previous generations of the Chiron or even derivatives of the model like the Divo, it's been nevertheless optimized for sharp cornering at daring speeds.



Both the increased amount of downforce generated by a new aerodynamic configuration and the reduction in overall vehicle weight work to improve the model's agility. New high-performance tires ensure a strong connection is made between the car and road even when the model soars to the top speed 217mph (350 km/h) thanks to its 1,600hp W16 engine.

According to the company, the chassis and suspension have been specially tuned to be "uncompromising on winding roads -- without any detrimental effect on comfort." Along with these revised components which give owners an incredibly high-performance driving experience, a new Sport+ driver mode has been designed to elevate that experience even more by allowing drivers to quickly shift between going straight, making sharp turns, and drifting.

Production of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport will begin during the second half of this year. Only 60 units will be made, each of which will have a starting price of €3 million, or about $3.3 million.