Bugatti Chiron Sport Les Légendes du Ciel Worth Rs 24.2 Crore Revealed, Tribute to Aviation History

Bugatti has unveiled the Chiron Sport Le Lenegendes du Ciel, an edition that celebrates its success in the aircraft and racing areanas in the early 20th century. Only 20 examples of the car will go on sale, with each one costing $3.42 million.

On the outside, the car comes with a matt grey body in colour that Bugatti calls Gris Serpent. There is a white stripe that runs along the length of the car and the colours of the French flag can be seen on the side sills just behind the front bender. Apart from that, the special edition Bugatti has similar design elements that includes horseshoe-shaped surround for the grille has a gloss black finish, and the skinny uprights in the grille are laser-cut and deep-drawn aluminum. The exhaust accent is 3D printed, high-temperature-resistant Inconel.

Decals of the logo of an aircraft engine with a propeller at the front covers the car end-to-end. This is carried on the inside as well and one can spot it on the front fenders, seat headrests and on an aluminium version of the centre console.

The door entry lights of the car shows the model’s special logo on the ground. The cabin features leather in Gaucho light brown with aluminum trim. The door panels feature the sketch of a Nieuport 17 aircraft racing a Bugatti Type 13 car. As options, buyers can order comfort seats and the dual-panel Sky View roof.

Under the hood, the story remains the same with the 8.0-litre W16 engine that otputs 1479ho abd 1600Nm of torque.