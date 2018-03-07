Bugatti Chiron Sport Unveiled at 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Priced For Rs 24 Crore [Video]

Bugatti Chrion Sport cabin. (Image: Bugatti)

Bugatti Chrion Sport rear. (Image: Bugatti)

Bugatti has unveiled the new Chiron Sport at the ongoing 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. The Chiron Sport benefits from a new dynamic handling package and a reduced weight by upto 40 pounds. There are some design changes too, differentiating regular Chiron with Chiron Sport. The hypercar is launched for $3.67 million (Rs 24 Crore, excluding duties).The Bugatti gets a new control strategy for the shock absorbers, which react 10 percent more stiffly than on the Chiron on average. The steering has also been modified without sacrificing its outstanding direct feel and its calculable performance. One of the modifications which make the Chiron Sport more nimble is a weight reduction of about 18 kilograms, thanks to the use of new lightweight parts.The greatest savings were possible as a result of the new lightweight wheels, together with increased use of carbon fibre. The Chiron Sport also features lighter glass in the rear window and a new, lighter exhaust deflector.As a result, the Chiron Sport has become even more responsive and corners even faster. On the handling course of the Nardò test circuit, Bugatti developers recorded a lap time which is five seconds faster than the base Chiron model.At first glance, the Chiron Sport can be recognised by its new “Course” alloy wheel rims and the new exhaust deflector, which has four round tailpipes instead of the rectangular design used on the Chiron.The vehicle body has a classic duo-tone colour scheme. The A-colour at the rear of the vehicle is determined by visible grey carbon; Italian Red paintwork at the front represents the B-colour. Apart from red, the colours available are “French Racing Blue”, the silver tone “Gris Rafale” and a dark grey “Gun Powder”.A red “16” is positioned prominently on the black-painted grid of the radiator grille – referring to the number of cylinders which gives the Chiron engine its unique position. All the controls of the car have a black anodised finish. The steering wheel and selector lever are covered with suede leather.In addition, Bugatti has used three materials for the styling of the interior: Alcantara for the roof liner including the A-pillar and sun blinds, the rear wall trim, the sill trims, the lower part of the central console, the insides of the seat side cushions and the boot lining.The B-colour of the exterior, “Italian Red” on the Geneva show car, is used to create restrained but distinctive accents in the interior, for example on the stitching, the safety belt, the surround of the C-shaped light bar in the centre of the vehicle, the back of the rear-view mirror and the lining of the central console stowage compartment.