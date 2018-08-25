Bugatti Divo Hypercar Worth Rs 40 Crore Unveiled, All 40 Units Already Sold [Video]

Bugatti Divo cabin. (Image: Bugatti)

At an exclusive automotive event “The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering“ in Monterey, California, Bugatti finally presented its latest model as a world premiere – The Divo hypercar. The car is named after Albert Divo, a French racing driver who was a two-time winner of the famous Targa Florio race on the mountainous roads of Sicily with Bugatti in the late 1920s.The aerodynamic properties of the Divo were improved by a considerable amount and an optimized “air curtain” makes for better air flow over the front and rear sections of the car’s sides. The newly-designed, wide front spoiler provides higher downforce and guides more air to the front air inlets.The roof of the Divo has been designed to form a NACA air duct, a flow-optimized air inlet. The rear end of the Divo features a new, height-adjustable rear spoiler which functions as an air brake when turned forwards and is set to different angles for the individual driving modes. The total downforce generated is 456 kilograms, 90 kg morethan on the Chiron.The Divo is 35 kilograms lighter than the Chiron. The weight reduction is the result of a number of design modifications including new lightweight wheels and a carbon fibre intercooler cover. The Divo can therefore lap the Nardò handling circuit eight seconds faster than the Chiron.Divo Racing Blue”, a bright turquoise blue shade developed especially for the Divo, underlines the three-dimensional character of the three surfaces leading to the air inlets and outlets on the front, sides and rear, creating dynamically contrasting effects. The fenders are painted in “Titanium Liquid Silver” with a matt finish and are optically distinguished from the parts which control airflow at the rear end. Air outlets, rear spoiler and diffuser have a carbon finish.The distinctive “Divo Racing Blue” is also used as an Alcantara leather tone in the interior, where it plays a special role by providing an optical split in the interior surfaces. This colour is used almost throughout the driver’s section while it only provides selected accents in the darker passenger’s section.