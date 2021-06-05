Bugatti La Voiture Noire Final Version Unveiled With Near Rs 100 Crore Price Tag, Details Here

Luxury carmaker Bugatti has revealed its latest offering La Voiture Noire. The fancy machine that costs $13.4 million took as many as 65,000 engineering hours to get completed. The upcoming offering is based on the Bugatti Chiron. The colour of the car is self-explanatory from its name as La Voiture Noire’s literal translation from French is ‘the black car’. The luxury vehicle gets the quad-turbocharged, 1,479-horsepower 8.0-litre W16 engine from the Chiron, but its complete bespoke design and extended wheelbase are different from it.

In terms of design, the jet black car looks royal, sporty and powerful. The four-wheel machine has six exhaust tips at the back giving it a very aggressive feel. The car’s body has a carbon fibre surface and a clear coat dubbed as black carbon glossy. As per reports, the La Voiture Noire has over 25 individual units of highly powerful LED bulbs in each of the ultra-widelight strips and has a 3D printed appearance on the front grille.

The wheelbase of Bugatti’s latest offering has been extended by 9.8 inches as compared to the standard Chiron. The added weight to the wheels increases the style quotient of the car making it look more heavy and sporty. Its length has been increased by 17.7 inches.

Even though the photos of the car’s cabin have not been released till now, it is being speculated that the seats are upholstered in Havana Brown leather.

From what is known, this car has already been sold to an unknown collector who has already paid the amount. The fancy car’s never seen before the model was first introduced in the 2019 edition of the Geneva auto show. Meanwhile, the French carmaker is rigorously working on its upcoming offering, the Centodieci. The car, if all goes well, will be revealed by the end of this year.

