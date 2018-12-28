English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bugatti's 3D-Printed Brake Caliper Ready for the Road
Expect to see this brake caliper make its way into luxury models this coming year.
Bugatti showed off the 3D-printed titanium brake caliper in action. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Nearly a year after Bugatti announced that it was working on a 3D-printed brake caliper, it released a video of the finished product in action.
Bugatti has been working on creating a 3D-printed brake caliper for its high-speed models like the Divo or Chiron since January, and just last week it posted a video of the titanium part in action.
The caption reads, "The world's largest 3D printed titanium pressure functional component ever produced on one of the most powerful brake test benches on the market! This is what it looks like when Bugatti prepares its first printed titanium brake caliper for series production," though it's difficult to believe that the team tests under such dramatic lighting conditions.
The four-and-a-half-minute-long clip features the caliper undergoing a test simulating a vehicle braking from a speed of 249 mph, while the test disc reaches 1,877 degrees Fahrenheit -- a temperature that created quite the light show of sparks and glowing metal.
According to Bugatti, it takes 45 hours to print a single titanium-based caliper consisting of 2,213 layers of material. Of course, this kind of technology is not compatible with mass production, so such a specially-created part will be reserved for the manufacturer's multi-million-dollar models which are manufactured in extremely limited amounts.
Expect to see this brake caliper make its way into luxury models this coming year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Bugatti has been working on creating a 3D-printed brake caliper for its high-speed models like the Divo or Chiron since January, and just last week it posted a video of the titanium part in action.
The caption reads, "The world's largest 3D printed titanium pressure functional component ever produced on one of the most powerful brake test benches on the market! This is what it looks like when Bugatti prepares its first printed titanium brake caliper for series production," though it's difficult to believe that the team tests under such dramatic lighting conditions.
The four-and-a-half-minute-long clip features the caliper undergoing a test simulating a vehicle braking from a speed of 249 mph, while the test disc reaches 1,877 degrees Fahrenheit -- a temperature that created quite the light show of sparks and glowing metal.
According to Bugatti, it takes 45 hours to print a single titanium-based caliper consisting of 2,213 layers of material. Of course, this kind of technology is not compatible with mass production, so such a specially-created part will be reserved for the manufacturer's multi-million-dollar models which are manufactured in extremely limited amounts.
Expect to see this brake caliper make its way into luxury models this coming year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results