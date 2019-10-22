Buildings in Karnataka Will Soon Have to Set Aside 20 Per Cent Space for EV Charging

Soon residential as well as commercial buildings in Karnataka will have to set aside 20 percent of their parking space for EV (electric vehicle) charging facilities, according to a report. The state government is making amendments in the Model Building Bye-laws 2017 to make the provision compulsory in the buildings. The report quoted Industries minister Jagadish Shettar saying that Karnataka is a "pioneer in promoting electric vehicles". He further said that the EV sector requires supports as well as measures including reserved parking space for charging stations for electric vehicles. The report further stated that MS Shantala, Joint Director at the Department of Town and Country Planning said that the proposed regulation and the amendment draft is prepared and have been sent to the urban development department for "vetting and approvals" that are needed before notifying them and seeking comments from the public.

The initiatives of the Karnataka government are in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The Ministry has asked states to include 20 per cent parking space to promote electric vehicles. MoHUA, earlier this year, had made amendments to the national Model Building Bye-laws and Urban Regional Development Plans Formulation and Implementation Guidelines. The amendments included provisions to set up an infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. The state bye-laws are modified based on the amendment to Model Building Bye-laws (national), that reads, “Based on the occupancy pattern and the total parking provisions in the premises of the various building types, charging infrastructures shall be provided only for EVs, which is currently assumed to be 20 per cent of all vehicle holding capacity/parking capacity at the premises.”

An Urban Development department officer said that Karnataka has been following the amendment that has been made in the national building bye-laws. The officer further added that the draft is presently pending before the law department and soon the draft notification inviting objections/suggestions from the public will be published. According to the Centre's guidelines, a recommendation has been made linking metering and payment with the monthly maintenance bills of the owner of the house. The same is expected to be included in the draft of the state government.

