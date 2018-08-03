Bulletproof Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Limousine by Inkas Armoured Vehicles is Priced at Rs 8 Crore

The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG has been known to be a favourite amongst celebrities like Sylvester Stallone, Kylie Jenner, Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill and many more. The G63 AMG is highly regarded due to its movie star looks, solid build and outrageous performance. However, a firm called Inkas Armoured Vehicles have taken the SUV to the next level by introducing an armoured Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG limousine.Step inside the armoured G63 to find a reworked interior wrapped in Alcantara and exotic leather. A new proprietary stitching technique has been used for the fabric by the company to boost durability and visual appearance. The G63 also features 4k Apple TV, Apple Siri, and Apple HomeKit integration. Also on hand is a 4K ultra-high-definition TV, a built-in toolbox and a motorized bar as well.More features which make the Inkas G63 truly special are the improved captain seats which recline fully and offer massage functions as well. To add to this, each of the seats come with a built-in control centre to control the SUV’s media, lighting, security and comfort. Furthermore, the headliner is customisable and can mimic daylight to reduce passenger fatigue.But the armoury present in the G63 has to be the main highlight. According to the company’s website, the G63 has a rating to withstand bullets and explosions. The armour in the SUV will protect the occupants against 7.62mm rounds from a high-powered rifle or up to two explosions from DM51 hand grenades. The G63 is also fully armoured on the outside, having a body armour as well ballistic glass. If this wasn’t enough, the Inkas limousine even has thermal and infrared perimeter surveillance cameras that can upload footage to the cloud. Additionally, the power from the 563-horsepower 5.5-liter V8 should be enough to outrun almost anything.The Inkas G63 limousine is priced at $1.2 million. Considering the specifications and features at hand along with the clientele it may have been aimed at, this SUV could be the most secure and luxurious way to travel the mean streets.