Buses to Have Divyang-Friendly Features for Differently-Abled Passengers from March
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways wants to ensure that buses have priority seats, signs, handrails and other facilities for differently-abled passengers.
Image for Representation (Source: gogeorge.org) (Image altered by News18
Buses will have facilities for differently-abled passengers or passengers with reduced mobility from March onwards, according to an official release. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to this effect. The amendments provide for priority seats, signs, securing of crutches/canes/walkers, handrail/stanchions, controls at priority seats, among others for differently-abled people, the ministry said in the release.
Such facilities will be checked and ensured at the time of fitness inspection for buses. The amendments shall come into force from March 1, 2020, it added. "The draft rules to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 were published vide notification...inviting objections and suggestions from all persons likely to be affected thereby. The notification has been issued after duly considering the objections and suggestions received from the public in respect of the said draft rules," the release said.
