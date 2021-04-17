Business Tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla Buys Rolls-Royce Ghost EWB Worth Rs 9 Crore

British luxury carmaker, Rolls Royce is renowned for its ultra-premium cars which are owned by elites of the world. The company unveiled the second generation of its popular Ghost model in India last year, of which one is owned by industrialist and billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla. The business tycoon's luxury vehicle was sighted in Mumbai, Maharashtra and is being touted as a recent purchase by the industrialist.

The vehicle from its appearance signifies an EWB variant with its extended wheelbase. The car's standard version comes with a hefty ex-showroom price tag of Rs 7.95 crore and the additional pricing for the customizations opted by Birla is unknown. But as per speculations, the pricing of the customised vehicle should touch Rs 9 crore.

The customised wheelbase variant of the Rolls Royce Ghost is about 170mm longer than the standard version, offering ample passenger room embellished with luxury interiors. The ultra-premium car is meant for customers who prefer a chauffeur-driven vehicle offering utmost comfort and luxury.

The Ghost EWB draws power from 6.75-litre V12 petrol engine offering an impressive power of 563 Bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. While the engine specifications remain the same as that of the conventional ghost, the EWB version gets an additional AWD system, as per cartoq.com

Furthermore, the new Ghost also sports a rear-wheel steering mechanism that offers agile handling even at higher speeds and a reduced turning radius. The rear door of the EWB variant is also longer and the interior cabin features wider and premium cushioned seats. Rolls-Royce claims that the car'scomfort is at par with a business class flight travel.

The EWB version owing to an additional length and features also weighs 40 kg more than the standard version. The second-generation model of the Rolls Royce offers significant improvements as compared to its predecessor.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here