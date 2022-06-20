Buying a Vintage Car? Here's What You Need to Know, by CEO of Luxury Ride

When it comes to the world of special cars, there are two routes that you can take. You can either go the route of expensive and the latest cars or you can be a connoisseur of the cars of the past. If you are the latter, then you will realise that buying a vintage car can be quite challenging. So we decide to make it easy for anyone thinking of buying a vintage car or for those looking to sell their existing vintage model. And to help us out we went to some of the best the industry has to offer – Luxury Ride. Here’s Sumit Garg, Sumit Garg, MD & Co-founder of Luxury Ride, answering your questions about the vintage car industry.

Q. If one wants to buy a vintage car today, what should they look out for?

Considering that vintage cars stir great interest amongst car enthusiasts, there is a list of things they should consider to make wise decisions. The first and foremost thing to chalk out is to define the purpose of the car whether it will be used for everyday regular commutes or reserved for a leisure ride or displays at events. This will determine whether the buyer should go for a practical, mainstream car or fun and exotic car. Next, while purchasing a vintage car, always check the maintenance records, major modifications in the car, and how often the car is driven. Seek professional inspection under the supervision of a qualified mechanic because even a meticulously restored car can have a lurking problem under the hood. Many vintage cars are still loved and used by people in India like Willys Motor Willys M38 1972, Morris Minor 1000 Convertible RHD 1958, Mercedes-Benz E-Class 200 D 1988, Mahindra Jeep, 1982 Hillman Minx Series V 4 Door 1950, and many more.

Q. What are the documents required for purchasing a vintage car?

The government made an amendment in 2021 to formalize the registration process of vintage vehicles to preserve and promote the heritage of old vehicles. According to the new rule, every application for registration should be accompanied by an insurance policy, a bill of entry in case the vehicle has been imported and an old registration certificate needs to be presented for the vehicle already registered in India. Along with this the buyers and the sellers need to inform the respective State Transport Authorities as well. The valid Insurance, Pollution Under Control Certificate, and new Registration Copy should also be present.

Q. Once purchased, how should you take care of your vintage car?

Vintage cars are antique and exotic vehicles that require proper prevention and protection. Considering that the cars are old, there is a huge need to conduct regular maintenance of the car to ensure that the car is in running condition. Always go to a reputed auto shop with experienced mechanics who are adept at conducting a proper diagnosis of special cars for regular servicing. Additionally, it is important to drive the car to keep the engine running. A standing car can compound to higher repair expenses. Also, it is essential to prevent the rusting of the cars for which regular polishing must be done to avoid any sort of oxidation. Most importantly, vintage cars have a lower capacity to withstand extreme weather conditions. Therefore, it must be stored in a temperature-controlled garage.

Q. If someone already has a vintage car, how do they go about selling it?

Selling a vintage car is very simple and hassle-free. One can either directly search for the customer through online posting and the other alternative is to approach a broker or dealer who can pay upfront to purchase the car.

Q. Where do you see the vintage car industry headed in India?

The Indian ecosystem portrays a very promising landscape for vintage cars. The pace at which rapid urbanization is taking place will give the desired impetus to preserve and own antique cars. Moreover, the increase in purchasing power of the consumers will further drive their liberty to own vintage cars. The love for vintage cars has already been on the top due to their elegant look and the charm it portrays. India is already witnessing an increase in demand for vintage cars by celebrities and many renowned personalities which is going to increase and stay forever. I feel that the love for vintage cars is eternal and this era of vintage cars is going to stay for long.

