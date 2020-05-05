Buying Cars and Two-Wheelers Online in India – What is it and How Does it Work?

The Coronavirus Pandemic has meant that the automotive industry has pretty much been shut down during the lockdown period with manufacturing plants, dealerships and service centres, all being shut. This has resulted in almost every single automaker selling zero vehicles during the month of April 2020 and given the kind of impact the virus has had all over the world, and given that its behaviour means we won’t be visiting crowded places anytime soon, automakers have had to resort to newer ways of attracting customers.

For the existing ones, companies have already announced extensions of warranties that were expiring during the lockdown as well as carrying over free scheduled services to whenever the lockdown lifts. But when it comes to getting new customers on board, auto companies are now switching over to an almost contact-less business model. This basically means, that if you have been planning to buy a car whenever the lockdown lifts and there is some sense of normalcy restored in the society, then you would be doing so online. This means going to the automaker’s website, selecting the car you want and having it delivered right to your doorstep. This basically means that the entire concept of a showroom will become increasingly less popular in the coming days.

But what is the online car buying procedure and how does it work? How does it take care of payment options and help you when it comes to financing your purchase? We answer all your questions in the video below.

Watch Video:

