BYD ATTO 3 Electric SUV Unveiled in India with Range of 521 Km on Single Charge

BYD has unveiled the all-electric ATTO 3 SUV in India, marking its official entry into the Indian passenger vehicle market. Based on the brand’s e-Platform 3.0, BYD-ATTO 3 comes equipped with the ultra-safe Blade Battery with charging time of 50 minutes from 0-80 percent using fast charger.

The all-electric BYD-ATTO 3 SUV gets an ARAI-specified driving range of 521 km on a single charge. Housing a 60.48kWh battery pack, it does the 0-100kmph sprint in merely 7.3 seconds. Some of the other notable features in the e-SUV are L2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) BYD Dipilot, 7 airbags, panoramic sunroof, 12.8-inch adaptive rotating suspension electronic pad, 360° holographic transparent imaging system, NFC card key, and Vehicle to Load (VTOL) mobile power station.

The list of bells and whistles doesn’t end here as the SUV also comes with a lot more in the form of wireless charging, one-touch electric control tailgate, 8-speaker music system, electric seat adjustment, voice control, LED headlamps, LED rear lights, multi-color ambient lighting, PM 2.5 air filter, CN95 air filter, etc.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of our much-acclaimed electric SUV in India. With proven and innovative technology, we are on track towards building a stronger ecosystem that facilitates EV adoption in our country. The launch of BYD-ATTO 3 is a step towards this mission. We will constantly contribute to building a greener future.”

The e-Platform 3.0 boasts of the world’s first 8-in-1 electric powertrain with integrated drive motor, motor controller, reducer, onboard charger, DC converter, high-voltage distribution box, vehicle controller, and Battery Management System (BMS).

BYD-ATTO 3 styling is based on Dragon Face 3.0 design language which is led by Wolfgang Egger, BYD’s Design Director. A special mention goes to the panoramic sunroof feature in the SUV which measures 1,261 mm in length and 849 mm in width while having electric slide and anti-pinch features.

“BYD has two plants in India covering more than 140,000 sqm with 3,000 employees and a cumulative investment of over $200 million in the country. We are fully committed to India’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and will promote sustainability and zero emissions by introducing pure electric vehicles and the latest technologies. We intend to sell 15,000 units of BYD-ATTO 3 in India over the next year and plan to set up a local manufacturing facility in the due course.” Added by Ketsu Zhang, Executive Director of BYD India.

BYD has 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India and aims to expand to at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. Furthermore, BYD India plans to participate in the Auto Expo 2023 and will debut more products and technologies for the Indian market.

