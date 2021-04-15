BYD e6 Electric Car Spotted Testing Without Camouflage Ahead of India Launch

Electric cars are the future and while there are not many options available in India as yet, the segment is set to get hot with major launches in 2021. One of the many anticipated launches is from the Chinese manufacturer BYD which could bring the e6 electric MPV to the Indian market in the second half of this year. Ahead of its official launch, the BYD e6 was spied on the roads of Chennai during its testing. It was spotted without camouflage, allowing us a better look at the details of the car's design. The car spied in India is a second-generation model and looks like a typical MPV.

It sports a perforated front grill design along with projector headlamps, sloping roof and sleek LED taillights at the back. The alloys in the car get a multi-spoke design and look really stylish.

According to teambhp , the interior of the car will come fitted with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre of dashboard. The infotainment screen can be rotated by 90 degrees to switch landscape and portrait modes. Apart from that, it also gets 6-way adjustable front seats, an electronic parking brake, 4 airbags, traction control, ABS, hill-start assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

In terms of the power under the hood, the e6 will get a 41 kWh battery that could offer a range of 450-500 Km on a single charge. It comes with a 40 kW AC onboard charger which has DC charging capability. The company claims that it can recharge the battery to 100% in just 1.5 hours. The company will initially be importing the car as a completely built unit (CBU) under the rule which allows for the import of 2,500 units without the need for homologation. BYD e6 is expected to be priced somewhere between Rs 20-25 lakhs.

The e6 is part of the team of three cars that BYD plans to launch in India soon.

