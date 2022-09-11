BYD India Inaugurates Its First Showroom in Delhi for Passenger Vehicles

BYD India has announced the opening of its first showroom in New Delhi for passenger vehicles in India. The showroom will be managed by Landmark BYD and is the fourth BYD dealership in the Indian market. Landmark BYD will offer buyers in the capital city access to BYD’s electric vehicles.

The showroom was inaugurated by Garima Misra, Managing Director of Group Landmark, Rajiv Vohra, Director of Group Landmark, and Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Division of BYD India in the presence of senior officials of BYD India and Landmark BYD.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India, stated, “The New Delhi NCR region is one of the key markets for BYD India. New Delhi has immense potential for premium passenger vehicles, and additional 18,000 charging stations are planned to be installed across the city by 2024. The goal is to have one station for every 15 electric vehicles inside the city. This is a major boost for the EV industry and we strongly believe that BYD will be the main contributor to EV adoption in the EPV segments.”

Trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, EV charging stations, a customer lounge area, and a showroom display floor are a part of the new showroom in Okhla Industrial Hub. The hub is located in South Delhi abutting the border of Faridabad (Haryana) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh).

Sanjay Thakker, Chairman & Founder of Group Landmark, remarked: “Landmark is the go-to partner when it comes to leading premium and luxury brands across India. A partnership with BYD, the world’s leading NEV manufacturer, further consolidates this position. With the loyal customer base we have built up over 20 years in the industry, we are confident that many people will be interested in adopting a low-carbon lifestyle and being a part of the drive towards a more sustainable India”.

The Indian government is targeting 30% EV penetration for the PV segment by 2030, with an aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. Driven by these goals, BYD is working closely with its partners to provide localized green products for the Indian market.

