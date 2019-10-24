Take the pledge to vote

BYD Introduces Wireless Charging for Electric Buses: Watch Video

Under a pilot project, BYD and Momentum Dynamics had deployed a 50 kW charger in Howard County, Maryland which was the US’s first wireless charging bus.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
Soon India will get to see electric vehicles plying on roads. These vehicles will help reduce pollution in the country. Several cities have already confirmed or prepared drafts for designated EV charging points where these electric vehicles can be charged. Talks for designated parking space for EV are also underway. However, electric vehicles including buses are a common sight on roads abroad, especially in the US. Though most of the EVs are charged via a plug, there are some, which comes with wireless charging systems. According to a report, Momentum Dynamics supplies the wireless charging system to BYD. Earlier, Momentum Dynamics and BYD gave the US its first 200 kW fast wireless charging system bus.

The report further stated that under a pilot project BYD and Momentum Dynamics had deployed a 50 kW charger in Howard County, Maryland. It was the US’s first wireless charging bus. Following this, busses were provided to Chattanooga in Tennessee and Martha's Vineyard Island in Massachusetts. However, it is still too early to draw a conclusion on the wireless charging systems' popularity. Though it’s convenient but most of the transit companies opt for plug-in systems. There is a major cost difference that bothers the majority. German Automobile maker BMW is exploring wireless charging and will soon be launching 200-strong BMW 530e fleet in California.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
