BYD signs Cooperation Agreement with ETO Motors for Their Electric Cargo Vehicles
These vehicles will be designed and manufactured with BYD’s power battery, motor, motor controllers & powertrains.
BYD T3. (Image source: BYD)
In collaboration with BYD, ETO Motors will deploy a fleet of cargo vehicles comprising of 3W and 4W. ETO Motors, today announced its plans to introduce a fleet of Electric 3W&4W Cargo vehicles further strengthen its clean mobility solution offerings. These vehicles will be designed and manufactured with BYD’s power battery, motor, motor controllers & powertrains. Electric 3W fleet deployment will include electric-rickshaw, electric-cart, electric-auto (L5M & L5N category) and electric three-wheeler cargo, while Electric 4W cargo includes electric 4W commercial freight /cargo vehicles.
To begin with, ETO motors has already placed an order for 50 number of T3’s - the 4W cargo EVs from BYD to be deployed immediately. Over the next one-year, ETO Motors is expected to deploy 4,000 electric vehicles across 20 cities to service the logistics need to online as well as brick and mortar retailers. Increasingly businesses are looking to reduce their carbon footprint across their supply chain and electric cargo vehicles offer them an excellent option to be included in their sustainable practices.
There are over 3 million cargo vehicles plying on Indian roads and there is an additional influx of these vehicles to the tune of 0.70 million every year. Introduction and adoption of EV cargo will ensure that the emissions levels can be controlled significantly and can have a positive impact on the environment over time. Annual reduction in emission for a cargo minivan averaging 200 KMs travel a day is around 13,500 kgs saving 5,000 litres of diesel a day.
BYD designs develop, manufactures and distributes passenger cars and commercial vehicles including electric vehicles, rechargeable power batteries, power train, chargers and other components and spare parts of electric vehicles. All vehicles passenger or cargo are GPS enabled with geofencing capabilities and remote kill switch.
With many states introducing various policies and initiatives, the year 2019 saw a total EV sales of more than 7.5 Lakhs including electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers and electric passenger vehicles bringing down carbon emission drastically.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Very Few World Class Bowlers in Test Cricket Now: Sachin Tendulkar
- Locust Biryani? Pakistan Minister Cooks Up Bizarre Method to Deal with Insect Infestation in Karachi
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Calls Sidharth 'Kaamchor' and 'Magarmach', Twitterati Divide in Support
- I-League to Be Televised on DSport For Next Three Seasons
- IQAir Health Pro 250 Review: Can You Really Put a Price on Clean Air at Home?