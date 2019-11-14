BYD signs Cooperation Agreement with ETO Motors for Their Electric Cargo Vehicles

In collaboration with BYD, ETO Motors will deploy a fleet of cargo vehicles comprising of 3W and 4W. ETO Motors, today announced its plans to introduce a fleet of Electric 3W&4W Cargo vehicles further strengthen its clean mobility solution offerings. These vehicles will be designed and manufactured with BYD’s power battery, motor, motor controllers & powertrains. Electric 3W fleet deployment will include electric-rickshaw, electric-cart, electric-auto (L5M & L5N category) and electric three-wheeler cargo, while Electric 4W cargo includes electric 4W commercial freight /cargo vehicles.

To begin with, ETO motors has already placed an order for 50 number of T3’s - the 4W cargo EVs from BYD to be deployed immediately. Over the next one-year, ETO Motors is expected to deploy 4,000 electric vehicles across 20 cities to service the logistics need to online as well as brick and mortar retailers. Increasingly businesses are looking to reduce their carbon footprint across their supply chain and electric cargo vehicles offer them an excellent option to be included in their sustainable practices.

There are over 3 million cargo vehicles plying on Indian roads and there is an additional influx of these vehicles to the tune of 0.70 million every year. Introduction and adoption of EV cargo will ensure that the emissions levels can be controlled significantly and can have a positive impact on the environment over time. Annual reduction in emission for a cargo minivan averaging 200 KMs travel a day is around 13,500 kgs saving 5,000 litres of diesel a day.

BYD designs develop, manufactures and distributes passenger cars and commercial vehicles including electric vehicles, rechargeable power batteries, power train, chargers and other components and spare parts of electric vehicles. All vehicles passenger or cargo are GPS enabled with geofencing capabilities and remote kill switch.

With many states introducing various policies and initiatives, the year 2019 saw a total EV sales of more than 7.5 Lakhs including electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers and electric passenger vehicles bringing down carbon emission drastically.

