1-MIN READ

Cab Services, Personal Cars With 2 Passengers, 1 Driver Allowed in Green and Orange Zones

Image for representation | credit: Reuters

The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxation in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that the nationwide lockdown to curb spread of COVID-19 has been extended for a further period of two weeks with effect from May 4. The third phase of lockdown will continue till May 17.

The Ministry also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones.

Under the guidelines, government has allowed cab aggregators and taxi services to operate in green and orange zones with 1 driver and 2 passengers. This means private cabs and services like Ola, Uber can now operate in green and orange zones.

People can also travel in their personal vehicles with same number of people - 1 driver and 2 passengers. For two-wheelers, pillion is allowed in green and orange zones. However, these guidelines does not apply to red red zone areas.

The Home Ministry made the announcement as the lockdown 2.0 was ending on May 3. The government took the decision after a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Union Home Ministry issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, on Friday to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4.

The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxation in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 declared a 21-day countrywide lockdown for the first time to break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The restriction was extended on April 14 for another 17 days.

With Inputs from IANS

