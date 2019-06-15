Cabin of the Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Could Take on Audi's Cockpit

The upcoming generation of Hyundai Creta will reportedly feature a cabin that closely resembles any Audi. This means, alongside the usual information such as speed, engine rpm, fuel level, and trip meters, it will also change to act as a screen that shows navigation and multimedia features.

The new SUV is also said to sport a heads-up display. Taking into consideration the features that we saw in the Venue, we expect a few of it to make its way into the Creta too. Mechanically, the upcoming Creta will feature a longer wheelbase, which will call for more room inside.

In terms of engine, the new Creta is expected to arrive in petrol as well as diesel engine of 1.5-litre each. Reports citing internal sources of the company have also confirmed that the new engine will have a different state of tune with higher output and better driveability.