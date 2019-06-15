Cabin of the Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Could Take on Audi's Cockpit
The new SUV is also said to sport a heads-up display. Taking into consideration the features that we saw in the Venue, we expect a few of it to make its way into the Creta too.
2019 Hyundai Creta. (Image Courtesy: Team Car Delight)
The upcoming generation of Hyundai Creta will reportedly feature a cabin that closely resembles any Audi. This means, alongside the usual information such as speed, engine rpm, fuel level, and trip meters, it will also change to act as a screen that shows navigation and multimedia features.
The new SUV is also said to sport a heads-up display. Taking into consideration the features that we saw in the Venue, we expect a few of it to make its way into the Creta too. Mechanically, the upcoming Creta will feature a longer wheelbase, which will call for more room inside.
In terms of engine, the new Creta is expected to arrive in petrol as well as diesel engine of 1.5-litre each. Reports citing internal sources of the company have also confirmed that the new engine will have a different state of tune with higher output and better driveability.
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meet the Sufi Singer Who Wants to Mix Rap with Her Music
- #FactCheck: Did Super Mario Creator Really Tweet Picture of Mario and Luigi Kissing?
- Sabyasachi Designs Bedazzled Bengal Tiger Masks for Prince Charles & Camilla's Animal Charity Ball
- Ahead of India Vs Pakistan in World Cup Cricket 2019, Rishi Kapoor has a Unique Suggestion for Trophy
- OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Now Available in India
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s