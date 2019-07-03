Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cabinet Approves Leasing of Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru Airports Under PPP Model

Earlier this year, the Adani group had won the bids to operate the three airports for a period of 50 years.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cabinet Approves Leasing of Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru Airports Under PPP Model
Image for representation.
Loading...

The Union Cabinet gave its approval on Wednesday to the proposals for leasing out three major airports -- Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru -- of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) through public-private partnership (PPP), an official spokesperson said. Earlier this year, the Adani group had won the bids to operate the three airports for a period of 50 years.

The Adani group had also won the bids to operate the Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports, owned by the AAI. The AAI had chosen the winner on the basis of the "per-passenger fee" offered by the bidders. Principal Spokesperson of the Government of India Sitanshu Kar said on Twitter, "Cabinet approves the proposal for leasing out of three airports viz. #Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru of Airports Authority of India through Public-Private Partnership."

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram