English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cabs and Taxis From Other States Will Need Permit to Ply in Delhi: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

The minister admitted that taxis from neighbouring UP, Haryana and other states were running without a legal permit in Delhi.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2018, 4:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cabs and Taxis From Other States Will Need Permit to Ply in Delhi: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot
File photo of cabs. (Picture only for representational purpose)
Loading...
Cabs and taxis of other states plying in the national capital will have to get Delhi government's permit as it is firming up a policy to regulate such vehicles. In reply to a question by BJP MLA Jagdish Pradhan, Delhi's Transport minister Kailash Gahlot told the Delhi Assembly that taxis and cabs of aggregator services are plying in Delhi through agreements.

"Licensing and Regulations of App-based Aggregators Rules were formed. A high powered committee has been formed to give final shape to it," Gahlot said. The Rules will be implemented after the committee submits its report, Gahlot said and added "Cabs of other states entering Delhi will have to seek permits to ply in the national capital. I think that there will be such provision in the proposed taxi scheme for app-based cab aggregators."

The transport vehicles registered in other states can enter Delhi if they have a national permit, all India tourist permit or if they are covered under agreements between states, he said in his written reply. The minister admitted that taxis from neighbouring UP, Haryana and other states were running without a legal permit in Delhi.

The enforcement wing of Transport department takes action against such vehicles from time to time under the laid down rules, he said. In June month, drivers of 404 such taxis were challaned by the enforcement teams of Transport department and 104 such vehicles were impounded, he added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...