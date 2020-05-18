Cabs, Buses, Autos to Resume Services as Arvind Kejriwal Allows Public Transport in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a slew of revised guidelines for phase four of the nationwide lockdown. Under the revised guidelines, Arvind Kejriwal has allowed public transport to run in the capital region.

Taxis and cabs will be allowed but with only two passengers at a time in a car. He also said that auto rickshaws will be allowed to ply with maximum one passenger, while buses will be allowed with maximum 20 people. Passengers will be screened before boarding the bus. Transport Department will ensure that social distancing norms are followed at all bus-stops and inside the buses too, says Arvind Kejriwal.

This traveling will mostly be allowed between 7 am to 7 pm, except for essential services. Carpooling or car-sharing will not be allowed for cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. Apart from auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws will be allowed but only with 1 passenger. For two-wheelers, pillion riders will not be allowed.

The need for public transport intensifies as Delhi Metro is currently not operational while a lot of offices are functioning. Delhi govt has allowed private offices to open at full strength.