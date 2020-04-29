Canadian-Indian Gifts Rolls-Royce Cullinan Worth Rs 6.95 Crore to Wife on 25th Wedding Anniversary

An Indian man residing in Vancouver, Canada, gifted a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan to his wife on the occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary last month.

Annie Philip reportedly also became the first Indian woman to own the luxury Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in entire North America. Annie and Reji Philip’s son Roshan wrote to GaadiWaadi.com to share the news.

The attached picture reveals the happy couple posing in front of the white coloured 6.7-litre twin-turbo V12 engine Cullinan with a bouquet in hand and a big smile on their faces.

The SUV outputs 850 Newton metre (Nm) torque at 1,600 rpm. The luxury vehicle claims to hit a top speed of 250 kmph and is equipped with several advanced technologies.

The 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the company’s first attempt of producing an all-terrain SUV. It strives to achieve “pinnacle luxury” even during off-road travel. In order to showcase its “supreme capability”, Cullinan has conquered three continents –America, Asia and Europe –and 12,000 miles of the world’s toughest terrains.

The SUV promises a palatial suite and has foldable rear seats with a luggage capacity of 1,930 litres, pair of picnic seats and a two-section tailgate. The front axles of the car have double-wishbone design and the total power is equally distributed to the four wheels through an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

The 5,341 mm long, 2,164 mm wide and 1,835 mm tall Cullinan has boot space capacity of 560 litres. Cullinan Black Badge has released in India earlier this year at an ex-showroom price of Rs 8.2 crore.

