Captain Cool’s Mean Machine: MS Dhoni Shows off His Vintage Yamaha RD350 LC

MS Dhoni’s love for motorbikes is no secret. Dhoni’s impressive collection of bikes can make any bike enthusiast envious. Recently, Dhoni was seen riding a vintage Yamaha RD350 LC. A delightful video of Dhoni riding his magnificent bike has emerged on social media. In the clip, Dhoni can be seen riding the Yamaha RD350 LC and entering his Ranchi farmhouse.

MS Dhoni’s modified Yamaha RD350 LC

Dhoni added the Yamaha RD350 LC to his collection earlier this year. While Dhoni owns dozens of vintage and modern motorcycles, the Yamaha RD350 LC is particularly close to his heart. The Yamaha RD350 LC was an iconic motorbike in the 80s. The bike was in production from 1980 to 1983. Due to stricter emission norms and the introduction of new technologies, Yamaha RD350 LC was replaced with other models such as RZ350, RD350LC II and RD350 YPVS. Interestingly, the Yamaha RD350 LC was never officially launched in India. Bike enthusiasts, like Dhoni, have imported the bike to India.

According to reports, Dhoni’s RD350 LC has been restored and customized by Chandigarh-based Blue Smoke Customs. Dhoni’s RD 350 LC is finished in a custom livery of black and yellow.

The customization has not tinkered with the inherent character of the bike. Much of the exterior has been retained in its original form. This includes features like a round headlamp, turn indicators and rearview mirrors, a twin-pod analogue instrument console, a sculpted fuel tank design and a rectangular tail lamp.

The bike’s handling and performance has been boosted thanks to a few added components like Lectron carburettor, VForce4 reed valve system by Moto Tassinari, Uni air filter, NGK spark plug, Zeeltronic Programmable CDI JL twin exhausts, LMC silicone radiator coolant hose and Metmachex aluminium swingarm.

The Yamaha RD350 LC is originally powered by a two-stroke, parallel-twin, 347cc engine which churns out 49 bhp of maximum power.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s splendid collection of bikes also includes a Harley Davidson Fat Boy, Kawasaki Ninja H2 and Confederate X132 Hellcat.

